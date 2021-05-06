The Katsina State Government has accused some security personnel of aiding bandits in perpetuating banditry and other criminal activities.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, levelled the accusation when he received on courtesy visit the newly-deployed Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Eric Emekah.

Inuwa said: “There are informants in the security agencies because some security personnel give criminals all the assistance they require in terms of information and facilities.”

The SSG, who also heads the Katsina State Security Committee, challenged leadership of security agencies to fish out bad eggs within their ranks and treat them as criminals.

“So, it is very important that you also focus your attention on these informants,” Inuwa said, adding: “The bandits even tamper with the communication system because they communicate and they move around.

“One thing I want to assure you is that the state government is committed to giving you all the necessary cooperation.

“This, I assure you, we will continue to partner with you and our doors are always open to discuss issues that will bring lasting solutions.”

The Brigade Commander assured that the Army was committed to improving on its operations in Katsina.

Emekah said: “My coming this morning is to introduce myself to you in line with the changes that have taken place in the Nigerian Army and I was privileged to have been posted to Katsina State as Commander of 17 brigade.

I am aware that the Army is doing its best, my predecessor briefed me adequately and I have also interacted with my staff and I have been able to go to some of the locations and I will continue after this visit.

“I assure you that I will do my best and all ongoing operations, will continue to sustain the momentum considering the limited resources and the Army headquarters is doing its best to meet with some of our needs.

“I want to assure you that we will do our best despite the security situation in the country.

“We are here to support the state and most of the directives will be coming from the state and that is why I deemed it necessary to come and interact with you today and to also take direction on what we need to do to sustain the ongoing operation and to improve on it.”