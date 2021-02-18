A security outfit has threatened to sue businessman, club owner and socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, for using one of its staff to carry out a staged Valentine’s gift presentation.

On February 12, Pretty Mike shared a video online claiming an anonymous ladybird sent him a Valentine’s gift.

In the video, a security guard can be seen recounting how he received the gift from the said lady who didn’t give her name.

Pretty Mike rebuked the guard for collecting such an item.

However, it appears it was staged as the lawyer to the security company where the security guard works, has written to Pretty Mike demanding an apology for using their staff for a staged gift presentation, which, according to them, has brought disrepute to their organisation as people now see their officers as poorly trained.

The security outfit is demanding the socialite apologise or they will be forced to file a N200 million defamatory case against him.

Meanwhile, the security guard who Pretty Mike used to allegedly stage the Valentine gift presentation was filmed recounting how it all happened.

According to him, Pretty Mike gave him the gift and told him what to say.

—