Security operatives surround Abuja court as Kanu’s trial resumes

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigeria Police are guarding every entrance and streets leading to the Federal High Court, Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Journalists whose names were not on a prepared list were not allowed near the court premises, the Cable has reported.

Members of staff of the court were also made to stand in a queue and were searched before being allowed into the premises.

Kanu jumped bail in 2017, and was rearrested and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021 to continue his trial. He has been in the custody of the DSS since then.

The federal government recently amended the charges against him.

He will now be re-arraigned on a seven-count charge, as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.