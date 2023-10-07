Security operatives rescue kidnapped Catholic priest,  three others, recover guns, vehicles

The Police Command in Anambra has rescued a kidnapped Catholic priest and three other hostages unhurt through the efforts of its special squad team.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, made the disclosure in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Awka Saturday.

Ikenga disclosed the rescue was activated by the Command’s team, Forward Operating Base (FOB), comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu.

He said in a well coordinated operation, the team stormed insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area and rescued the victims.

The statement stated that three suspects were arrested during the operation, nine vehicles and three Pump Action guns, stolen camouflage uniforms and Biafra flag were recovered.

Ikenga said that several phones, flash drives and Sim cards, which could aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the offenders were also found.

He said that the gang had been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata council area in recent times.

He said the abducted victims were all kidnapped in October, stating that the raid on the insurgents’ camp followed months of diligent, painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminals’ hideout.

The PPRO noted further that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, ordered and coordinated the operation, praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

The statement noted the commendation of the operatives by Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra Governor and his assurance to continue to support all services involved in joint security operations across the state.