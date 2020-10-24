Hundreds of suspected hoodlums on Friday besieged the premises of the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and looted relief materials being distributed to victims of recent rainstorm in llorin metropolis.

The hoodlums, including females and teenagers, carried various dangerous weapons and chanted solidarity songs while looting the items.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the looting disrupted the ongoing distribution of the relief items under the supervision of some officials of National Emergency Management Agency.

The NEMA officials, military personnel and some officials of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency took to their heels immediately they sighted the hoodlums.

The relief materials looted by the hoodlums were bundles of roofing sheet, bags of rice, bags of cement, blankets and mattresses, among others.

Lydia Wagami, a NEMA official, who spoke with NAN on Friday, said she could not quantify the relief materials carted away by the hoodlums.

Wagami expressed gratitude to God that everybody in charge of the distribution of the items escaped unhurt.

The hoodlums had earlier looted bags of rice from the Cargo shed at the llorin International Airport and the Nigeria Customs office along Ejiba Road in llorin.

NAN reports that the activities of the hoodlums caused panic among residents of llorin as commercial vehicles were completely off the roads, while the looting lasted.

Several pedestrians trekked to their various destinations, while some decided to pass a night where they have gone to.