Security operatives foil attack, kill five bandits in Kaduna

Five bandits have been “neutralised” by security operatives while foiling an attack on a community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Aruwan said the state government was informed by the military authorities that troops foiled an attack and neutralised five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa LGA.

He said: “According to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town.

“The troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response.

“The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces.

“The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized.

“The troops returned to base after clearing the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.”

Aruwan said the governor encouraged the security operatives to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensive against terrorists in the area.

He added that patrol and surveillance of the area were being sustained by security forces.