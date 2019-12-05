Governor of Pain State, Gboyega Oyetola, said his government will not relent in its efforts to provide adequate security for lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state by continuing to partner with the Nigerian Air Force and all other security agencies in the country.

Oyetola stated this on Thursday in Ipetu Ijesa during the flag-off of a counter terrorism exercise, tagged: “Operation BUJE EKUN,” by the Nigerian Air Force.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, congratulated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, and his team for the flag-off of the operation.

He expressed optimism that the operation will go a long way in resolving the current security challenges bedeviling the country just as he assured the Nigerian Air Force of the continued cooperation and support of his government at all time.

Oyetola used the event to commend the Nigerian Air Force for approving the participation of its officers and men of the 209 Quick Response Squad in the states within the South West joint task force, code named: “Amotekun,” which will soon be launched.

He noted that the flag-off of the operation in the state is a further confirmation of the commitment of his administration and the Nigerian Air Force to the promotion of peace, security and stability of the state and the Country as a whole.

He disclosed that his administration is making frantic efforts to unlock the investment and business potentials of the state to transform the economy and create job opportunities for the teeming youth having being conscious of the fact that unemployment, hunger and poverty are the roots of crimes.

He said this informed the three-day Osun Economic and Investment Summit held recently, which was attended by local and foreign investors and business moguls in which about 22 of them have indicated interest in the state in core and diverse areas like mining, agriculture and tourism.

According to Oyetola, the ultimate objectives of his government on this is to make the state the commercial hub of the Southwest and an economically independent and crime free state.

He said: “As a government, one of our key objectives in the state is to ensure that all the residents conduct their legitimate activities without fear of molestation by miscreants or bandits.

“We believe that security is Paramount and that no nation can progress or prosper without measures put in place to ensure the adequate security of lives and properties of its inhabitants.

“The current leadership of the Nigerian Air force has used this to demonstrate the resolve to ensure that its officers and men are capable of performing their duties.

“This would deter criminal elements in the state and I am equally glad that our administration’s task of protecting the lives and property of the good people of Osun is receiving the needed drive with the conduct of this operational Exercise.”

Speaking at the flag off of the operation, Abubakar said Operation ‘BUJE EKUN’ would be the fourth exercise that would be conducted in the country to ensure high level of combat readiness to meet the demand of our current security challenges.

He said: This great country had experience various forms of security challenges across the six geopolitical zones ,the act of terrorism as well as Boko Haram in the Northeast and armed bandits ,robbery , kidnapping, cattle rustling in other parts of the country require we evolve new strategies to effectively and efficiently tackle the challenges which have severe consequences on human and material resources of the nation.

“The objective is no doubt intending our desires and aspirations to reposition the Nigerian Air Force to a professional and discipline force through capacity building initiatives.”