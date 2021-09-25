Security: Lagos CP repositions Safer Highway unit, reiterates efficiency

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has revamped the Safer Highway Unit in the command and repositioned it for better service delivery.

While addressing the newly reorganised unit at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja recently, the CP charged police officers attached to the unit as well as other tactical units in the state to be more responsive and committed to duty so as to justify their pay, thereby winning the trust and confidence of the public.

Similarly, the police boss directed that the reinvigorated unit should henceforth forward regular reports of its activities to him for periodic assessment.

Addressing them further, the CP warned against any form of brutality, extortion, misuse of firearms and other unprofessional conducts. According to him, any police officer found acting in flagrant disregard to the Police Act and Regulations, and other statutory regulations would be severely dealt with.

The Commissioner of Police reminded all officers and men in the command of their responsibility to protect lives and property of the citizens and that such responsibility must be properly carried out all the time within the ambit of the law.