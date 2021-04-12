The Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State is set to establish two additional police stations to enhance security of lives and property in the area.

The LCDA Chairman, Olusesan Daini, told newsmen on Monday at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, that the new police stations would be located at Elepe and Agunfoye area.

According to the council chairman, a family has donated six plots of land at Elepe for the construction of one of the police stations.

“We consulted a lot of stakeholders and residents, including the senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, on the security matter.

“In a bid to improve on security, we have been able to bring our security networks together electronically by providing walkie talkies to boost their operations,” Daini said.

He added that plans were underway to also establish a marine police post at Ibeshe in order to curb crimes in the riverine area.

According to him, the council currently pays N20,000 as monthly allowance to each of the 200 members of Vigilante Groups to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the LCDA.

Daini said that the council also presented utility vehicles to Igbogbo police station and placed about 50 security officers on monthly salary to enhance operations of officers within the LCDA.

“As part of our efforts to adequately secure our communities, we also constructed 63 Squadron base of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force in Igbogbo Baiyeku.

“Security of lives and property is a focal point of the administration and we will continue to do our best to ensure that crime rate is reduced to the nearest minimum,” the council boss said.