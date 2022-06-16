Security: Kogi LG boss shuts shops, declares one-day fasting, prayers

The Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Moses Olorunleke, has declared Thursday for fasting and prayers for peace to return to the area.

The declaration, in a statement on Wednesday in Kabba, said the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele-Owoniyi, approved it.

According to Olorunleke, all shops and offices are to remain closed throughout the day for the fasting and prayers.

He said that the fasting and prayers became imperative in view of the insecurity in the area in recent times.

The chairman observed that the security situation was worsened by two explosions that occurred in the area within two weeks.

He said: “The first explosion occurred on May 11, while another occurred on May 29.

“It is a serious development that calls for drastic and spiritual measures, hence the declaration of Thursday (June 16) as a day for solemn assembly in the area.”

Olorunleke called on both Muslims and Christians residents of the area to pray to God to restore peace to the once peaceful area

He said: “Of course, without peace there can never be any development in our area.

“I hereby appeal to those causing trouble in the area to kindly leave the good citizens of Kabba-Bunu alone.”

On May 30, the chairman directed that beer parlours in Kabba town must close shop at 7pm daily following the explosion.

Olorunleke also directed commercial motorcyclists to stop operations from 10pm indefinitely from May 31.

In the first explosion, 16 persons were affected, while two persons died.

In the second explosion, 11 persons were affected and one person died.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, William Ovye-Aya, confirmed knowledge of the chairman’s declaration.

He said that the command’s officers and men were ready to offer adequate security for the people of the area to ensure the success of the fasting and prayers.