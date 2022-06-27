Security guard jailed two months for stealing 1,400 blocks

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old security guard, Osiah Adamu to two months imprisonment for stealing 1,400 blocks belonging to his employer.

The Judge, Sani Umar ordered him to either pay N10,000 fine or spend two months in jail .

Umar also upheld the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko’s request that the convict should pay compensation of N420,000 to the complainant, Paul Sheidu.

He held that the compensation was not in lieu of the sentence.

Earlier, Tanko had told the court that the complainant, Paul Sheidu of One-man village Abuja, reported the matter at the Kuje Police Station on June 16.

He said that the complainant entrusted 3,000 blocks to the defendant, who was working for him as a security guard.

He said that the convict stole 1,400 blocks worth N420,000 out of the 3,000 blocks.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.