Security guard jailed three years for stealing

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday sentenced a 36-year-old security guard, Kachalla Rawa, to three years in prison for stealing publishing materials worth N6 million from his employer.

Magistrate Olajumoke Bello sentenced the convict following the conclusion of trial and presentation of evidence against him in court.

The defendant who was first arraigned on February 28, 2022, was charged with three counts of breaking in, conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, had told the court earlier that the defendant committed the offences with one other still at large on Feb. 20, 2022.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Rawa who worked as a guard at a warehouse at Plot 391/393, along Apapa/Oshodi expressway, Ilasamaja, Lagos, stole papers and other publishing materials.

He explained that Rawa and his accomplice broke into the warehouse, and carted away the materials worth N6 million, belonging to one Anyaele Johnson.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.