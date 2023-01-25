Security guard jailed three months for stealing church musical instruments

An Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT sentenced a 22-year-old security guard, Ibrahim Abdullahi to three months for stealing musical instruments from the House of Truth Church in Kuje.

The police charged Abdullahi with criminal trespass, mischief and theft which he pleaded guilty to.

He, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, convicted Abdullahi of criminal trespass and theft, while the offence of mischief was dismissed.

Abdulkarim gave him an option to pay a fine of N10, 000, for the offence of criminal trespass or in default should serve a jail term of one month, also for the offence of theft he gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 or in default should serve a jail term of two months.

He ordered that the sentence would run consecutively.

The judge granted the application of the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko that the convict should pay compensation of N400,000 to the nominal complainant being value of the property.

He warned him to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Abdulkarim said that anyone not comfortable with the judgment can appeal to the FCT High Court within 30 days.

Earlier, Tanko told the court that the complainant Jepson Emmanuel of House of Truth Church, Kuje, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Jan.18.

Abdullahi said that the convict broke into the church and stole one speaker, six microphones, two microphones receiver, one drum seater, plugs and some cable wires.

He said that all that was stolen by the convict valued N400,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 248, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Tanko in his application prayed the court that compensation of N400,000 being the value for the items stolen be awarded.