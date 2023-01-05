Security guard jailed four months for stealing cell phone

A 27-year-old security guard, Reuben James, was on Thursday sentenced to four months imprisonment by a Karu Upper Area Court, sitting in Abuja for stealing a cell phone worth N65,000.

The judge, Malam Ishaq Hassan, however gave the convict an option of N10,000 and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho earlier told the court that the complainant, Azeez Moku of Asokoro reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on Dec. 17.

He said the complainant gave the convict his Tecno cellphone, worth N65,000 to the convict to assist him charge.

He said that when the complainant returned to collect his phone, he discovered that the convict had absconded with the phone.

Osho told the court that during police investigation, the convict was traced and arrested and the phone was recovered from him.

The offence, he said, is contrary to and punishable under section 288 of the Penal Code.