RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Magistrates’ Court in Kubwa, FCT, on Monday sentenced a security guard, Aminu Saharadeen, to one month correctional centre for aiding and abetting the escape of two suspected thieves.

The Chief Magistrate, Yetunde Iwot, sentenced the convict without an option of fine, after he had pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Yetunde warned the convict to henceforth desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour on completion of his prison term.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Babajide Olanipekun, said the defendant was arraigned in court for aiding and abetting crimes.

Olanipekun told the court that the defendant facilitated the escape of suspected thieves, Yusuf Idris and Umar Aliyu, who were facing charges of housebreaking and theft.

He alleged that the fleeing suspects were the defendant’s colleagues employed as security guards, but who committed the said offences at their place of work on Jan.17.

He further told the court that the defendant gave the fleeing suspects transport money to aid their escape.

Olanipkekun said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 83 of the Penal Code.