Security guard jailed 29 months for stealing diesel

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a security guard, James Bitrus, 22, to 29 months imprisonment for stealing 30 litres of diesel from a telecommunications mast.

The judge, David Damulak, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judge gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine or 15 months’ imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and a fine of N15,000 or 14 months imprisonment for the crime of theft.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Daniel Namuwa told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo Jos police station on Nov. 12, 2022 by Utondu Simon.

He said the convict was caught via the CCTV camera mounted on the site.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to have committed the act.

The offence, he said, contravened the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.