A 37-year-old security guard, Hassan Hussein, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing property worth N5 million.

The defendant, who resides at Ilupeju, Lagos, is facing three counts bordering on damage, breaking in and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, an ASP, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 14, 2020 at Ilupeju, Lagos.

Ogu said that the defendant unlawfully broke into the residence of Charity Eze and stole her belongings.

“The defendant, who was employed to watch the complainant’s apartment while she travelled to America, damaged the burglar proof to gain access into her apartment.

“He carted away a gold necklace valued at N4.5 million, a Samsung phone of N250,000, six pieces of Holland wrapper worth N150,000 and N100,000, totaling N5 million.

“The case was reported and the defendant was later arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offences are punishable under Sections 287, 350 and 309 and of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 309 attracts seven years for breaking in.

The case has been adjourned until January 11, 2021 for mention.