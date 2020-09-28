A 42-year-old security guard, Abdurahaman Isah, on Monday appeared in a Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing electronics worth N1.5 million from a school in Aco/ Amac Estate Abuja.

The police charged Isah, who resides at Gosa village, Abuja, with two counts of criminal breach and theft, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecution counsel, Francis Gabriel, told the court that Isah committed the offence on September 18, at Aco/Amac Estate Lugbe Airport, Abuja.

Gabriel said that the complainant, Maryam Bello of Aco Estate Abuja, reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on September 18.

He said that the complainant employed Isah as security guard in her school located in Aco Estate, Abuja to guard and secure the school property.

The prosecutor alleged that Isah opened some classrooms and stole six plasma television, LG DVD, children car toys, children bicycles, chairs and children rug mat.

Gabriel also alleged that Isah stole generator battery, car batteries, mechanic tools and fan, all valued N1.5 million.

He told the court that Isah was employed to guard and secure the complainant’s school property rather he criminally stole and sold them and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of himself.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million, with a surety in like sum.

Sadiq ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and adjourned the case until October 7 for hearing.