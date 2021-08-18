Security guard faces N3m theft charge

A 20-year-old security guard, Bashiru Shefu, who allegedly stole his employer’s goods worth N3 million, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Shefu, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him by the police.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on July 30, at 11.00a.m. at No. 28, Isola Salou St., Isuti, Egan, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that Shefu stole an iron door, aluminum frames and sliding doors valued at N3 million, which belonged to the complainant, Chief Bolaji Ifalowo.

The prosecutor said the defendant was a security guard to the complainant.

Aigbokhan said the alleged offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must provide evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He, however, adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for mention.