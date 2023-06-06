Security guard docked over alleged theft of stage equipment

A 35-year-old man, Adewale Shittu, was on Tuesday, arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing some stage equipment worth more than N1 million.

The defendant, a security guard, who resides at No 19, Yusuf Jimoh St., Obawole Iju, Lagos, is being tried on a single charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Gloria Godday, told the court that the offence was committed between December 2022 and April 2023, at 137 Iju Road, Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

Godday said that the defendant was a security guard of a warehouse, owned by Ifeoluwa Faji, where the stage equipment were kept.

The prosecutor said that some of the equipment kept disappearing little by little, and no one knew who was behind the crime.

She said that a Closed Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) was therefore installed to find out who had been removing those items.

Godday said that the defendant was then caught on camera stealing some of the equipment, including safety bails, truss braces, chain hoist and jack bases, all valued at N1.663,500.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Shittu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, F. A. Ameen, granted the defendant bail of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ameen adjourned the case until June 16, for further mention.