Security guard docked for stealing 240 blocks

A 26-year-old security guard, Mohammed Gimba, has been docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court in Abuja for allegedly conspiring to steal 240 pieces of building blocks.

The police charged, Mohammed , who works in Top Global Security Ltd, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on January 7, at about 4: pm, the complainant Francis Teteh of Piwoyi Airport road, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that the complainant hired the services of the defendant to secure his block industry.

He alleged that the defendant and one Tijani, stole 240 pieces of interlock building blocks, sold them at N15, 000.

Nwafoaku alleged that during police investigation Gimba confessed to the crime and all effort made to arrest Tijani, failed.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Nwosu made the application citing the prosecutions 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until March.1, for hearing.