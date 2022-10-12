Security guard docked for allegedly stealing N222,000

The Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 34-year-old security guard, Habibu Raji, before a Grade 1 Area Court, Kado Abuja, for allegedly withdrawing N222,000 from his colleague’s bank account.

The defendant, who resides in Kado-Kuchi, Abuja, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Helen Ochai, told the court that the complainant, Momoh Eromosele, of the Pier Restaurant, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, on September 20.

The counsel further alleged that on the same date, the defendant conspired with his colleague, one Abdulaziz Amoto, currently at large, stole the ATM card of Maria Odey, their colleague.

The counsel told the court that the defendant allegedly withdrew the sum of N222,000 from Odey’s account without her consent.

Ochai added that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered the surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, to provide a print out of his bank verification number to the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the matter until December 20 for hearing.

NAN