Security guard docked for allegedly stealing employer’s conduit wire

A security guard, Wisdom Aniefok, was on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s conduit wire worth N250,000.

The police charged Aniefok, 26, who resides in Egbeda area of Lagos State with theft to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Felicia Okwoli, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2022 at Harvester Montessori School, Ikotun in Alimosho Local Government.

Okwoli alleged that the defendant, who was a security guard at the school, stole the conduit wire valued N250,000 belonging to the school.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stealing from an employer attracts seven years jail term.

The Magistrate H. B. Mogaji granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties.

She adjourned the case until June 16 for mention.