Security guard docked for allegedly extorting, intimidating motorists

A security man, Monday Nnamdi, was on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly extorting and intimidating motorists.

The police charged Nnamdi, 35, who resides in Karu Court Road, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, extortion, intimidation and personating public servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May.

Osho said the defendant conspired with other members of his gang who were now at large.

According to Osho, he armed his gang with sticks by stopping innocent Nigerians who drove against one way traffic along Court Road, Karu, Abuja, intimidating and extorting monies from them.

He also told the court that the defendant and his gang had been warned several times to desist from the act but they refused.

He said during a police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant and his gang were impersonating themselves as policemen and some of them had been arrested and prosecuted.

The offences, Osho said, contravened the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, granted bail of the defendant with two reasonable sureties.

Mayana ordered that the sureties must provide a valid Identification card, a certified statement of account and address verified by court staff.

The judge adjourned the case until July 24, for hearing.