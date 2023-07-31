Security guard bags six months jail over  N 210, 000 theft

828 828

A Grade l Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old security guard, Mathew Elijah, to six months imprisonment for stealing items worth N210,000 from his employer.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

“Based on your admission to the charge against you, you are convicted based on section 289 of the Penal Code.

“You are hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment or pay a fine of N20,000,” he said.

Sadiq also ordered him to pay a compensation of N210,000 or serve five months jail in lieu of payment.

He urged the convict not to repeat the act again, emphasising that the court would not be lenient on him if he repeated the offence.

READ ALSO:

Reps to probe illegal sales of helicopters by NCAT

Federal High Court Judge dies in Abuja

Strikes: President Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast

The prosecution counsel, S.O Osho, had earlier told the court that the matter was reported at the Durumi Police Station by Ezenwa Chukwuemeka, of Behind Durumi Police Station.

Osho said the convict stole his employer’s water pumping machine and cylinder worth N200,000 and N10,000 respectively a day after assuming duty and absconded.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.