A 52-year-old security guard, Adebayo Samson, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, over alleged stealing of N400,000 and a microphone worth N20,000.

Samson, who resides at No. 24 Temitope Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Cpl. T. T. Olatoye, the defendant conspired with others at large to steal the money and microphone from his employer, Oba Fatai Mantanmi, a traditional ruler.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Sam Obaleye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with a surety in like sum.

Obaleye ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case till November 9 for substantive hearing.