A security guard working with Blue Sea Investment Ltd, Godwin Joseph in Lagos on Tuesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s XLPE cable worth N10 million.

The prosecutor, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence of theft in November at 2:00p.m. at Blue Sea Investment LTD premises, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole XLPE cable worth N10 million belonging to his employer and sold it to scrap collectors at the rate of N50,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, A. A Paul, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until January 15, 2021 for hearing.