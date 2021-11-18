Security guard, 61, in court over alleged possession of stolen items worth N8m

The police, on Thursday in Abuja, arraigned a 61-year-old security guard, James Madaki, before a Dutse Grade I Area Court for allegedly being in possession of stolen items worth N8 million.

Madaki, a resident of Kuduru village in Bwari, Abuja, was charged with joint act and theft.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Idowu Ojo, told the court that the matter was reported at Bwari Police Station by one Benjamin Jachanya of Sabon-dale Shopping Complex, Jabi, Abuja, on Aug. 20.

She explained that the defendant, alongside other suspects now at large, had, on the same date, conspired and gone into Women Development Centre in Kuduru to steal the items.

“They took away a Maikano generator, worth N6 million and some sewing machines, worth N2 million.

“During police investigation, the keys to the office where the stolen items were kept were found in possession of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

Ojo added that further investigation into the matter alleged that the defendant was known for accommodating and selling stolen property.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Officer, Hassan Aliyu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with a surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, following an oral application to that effect.

Aliyu, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 22, for hearing.