Security forces alone can’t win fight against illegal mining menace – NSCDC CG

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, has said the battle against illegal mining in Nigeria cannot be left to security agencies alone.

The NSCDC DG, according to a Friday statement, made this known when he delivered the keynote address at the National Stakeholders and Civil Society Summit in Abuja.

In his remarks at the event, Prof. Audi, represented by Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals, stressed that curbing the menace requires grassroots engagement, local intelligence and community buy-in.

“The fight against illegal mining cannot be won by security forces alone, but requires grassroots engagement, local intelligence, and community buy-in,” he said

The summit, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, drew senior government officials, civil society representatives and security agencies to deliberate on pressing national threats including terrorism, oil theft, violent extremism, illegal mining and human rights violations.

Highlighting the Corps’ growing record under Audi’s leadership, Onoja said: “Under the leadership of the Commandant General, Prof. Audi, the Corps has recorded tremendous success in disrupting illegal mining operations across various states.

“This has not only safeguarded Nigeria’s mineral resources but has also positively impacted government revenue and local economic development.”

The Mining Marshals, created during Audi’s tenure, have led intelligence-driven operations against illicit resource extraction, resulting in arrests, seizures and prosecutions that officials say are reshaping enforcement in the sector.

Onoja further called for stronger collaboration across agencies.

“Security challenges…require collective action and sustained policy implementation,” he said, adding that threats such as banditry and terrorism demand joint responses anchored on professionalism and integrity.

The event closed with recognition of the NSCDC’s expanding role, with participants commending the Corps for its contributions in safeguarding national assets and urging greater empowerment of Nigeria’s security institutions.

