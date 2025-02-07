Security, economy improved under me — Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari has said that the economy and security improved significantly under him as president for eight years.

He said this when members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists visited him.

During the visit at his country home in Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday, Buhari recalled that before his administration, challenges of security and economy were rocking the country, adding that his administration significantly curbed the menace of terrorism and economic meltdown in the country.

He further explained that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors.

According to Buhari, only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country, stressing that the nation’s leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes.

He said: “Security and economy improved significantly in Nigeria under my administration compared to what we met in 2015.

“Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Katsina State, Alhaji Yusuf Jargaba, thanked the former president for tackling terrorism, banditry and other security challenges during his tenure.

“Your hard work, dedication and selfless service to humanity were responsible for maintaining the country’s unity, making the country remain indivisible,” Jargaba stated.

