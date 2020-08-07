Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday in Benin condemned all acts of political thuggery and violence in the state, saying the State Security Council has vowed to withdraw police protecting non-state actors.

Obaseki spoke after a closed-door meeting with all the Security Chiefs in the state, expressing concern over the rising security challenges ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

According to him: “We condemned the high level of thuggery, violence and increasing influx on arms into the state.

“The Commissioner of Police briefed the Council on the high situation at the Edo State House of Assembly that led to some illegal and treasonable act conducted by some individuals.

“The security personnel have assured us of their readiness to secure and tackle any security challenges faced by the state.

“They are up to the task.

“They have the men and materials to take charge.

“They assured us and the good people of Edo of adequate security in protecting lives and property.”

The governor further said the state security chiefs have assured the government of protecting everyone irrespective of their political affiliation.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said they have been able to review security activities in the last few weeks.

Kokumo said: “We have talked about political violence and thuggery, we have evolved means of putting such to check.

“The security agencies will leave no stone unturned, we have created a conducive atmosphere for the forthcoming governorship election.

“We want to assure Edo people that the pre-election period would be conducive for campaign during and after the election to ensure no breach of law and order.”

On his meeting with the 17 members of the state House of Assembly, who were inaugurated at a private residence on Thursday in Benin, the Commissioner of Police said that he is apolitical and his office is open to all.

“It is my statutory responsibility to provide security for lives and property irrespective of political affiliation,” he said.