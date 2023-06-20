Security Chiefs: MAPAMA commends Tinubu’s move, calls for review in approach

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s latest decision to retire all former Service Chiefs, with the aims of reorganizing Nigeria’s security architecture, stemming the age-long insecurity and improving on peaceful co-existence in the Nigeria.

MAPAMA National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi noted that this is yet another bold and proactive move by President.

The organisation in a press release signed Tuesday by its Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Tajudeen Balogun, totally agreed that the critical decision, was well thought and commendable, especially in the face of lingering, worrisome and seemingly intractable security challenges that have thrived in the land and recorded huge loss of lives and properties, as well as caused setback to social and economic activities in various communities across the Federation.

Oyeniyi, according to the release wished the retired Security Chiefs well in their future endeavours and congratulated the newly appointed ones in their new national assignments.

Still, the organization called the attention of the newly appointed Security Chiefs to the fact that the expectation of Nigerians from them is very high, therefore, should replicate the same spirit of national cohesion that informed their appointment in the first place by the President, in discharge of their assigned duties, without fear or favour, warning that Nigerians would not accept excuse.

“All what Nigerians want is action and good results!” the statement stressed.

MAPAMA President tasked the new Security Chiefs to prove their mettles, justify their appointments and convince Nigerians that they are worthy and deserved to be assigned such sensitive and strategic roles.

Again, Prince Oyeniyi recalled that the first fundamental task put before the immediate past Security Chiefs was for them to go back to the drawing board, initiate and come up with a unified security intelligence – for synergy to exist, which would subsequently pave the way for effective and efficient collaborations among the security agencies, to conquer insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, herders/farmers clashes, ritual killings and militancy.

MAPAMA President observed that this approach is a critical one, yet, a must for a robust security architecture and an administration that is focused and serious about checking and decimating all elements of insecurity in the land.

On the part of government, Prince Oyeniyi noted various arguments in the past, for and against why the various security structures have failed individually and collectively in their assignments.

Overtime, he noted, the poor performance has been linked to poor funding to acquire modern security equipment; for logistics; poor salaries as well as lack of adequate incentives to boost the morales of men in the theatre of ‘war’.

Whether true or false, Oyeniyi called on President Tinubu to look critically into the funding and manner of investing on empowering all the security agencies and their personnel, with a view to stamp out the alleged sharp practices, all forms of misconducts and ultimately improve the working conditions of our security men.

Prince Oyeniyi stressed: “The investment on the security must be revisited – overhauled with the renewed spirit being demonstrated by President Tinubu. Afterall, we say: ‘An hungry man is an angry man’. A distressed and frustrated security man is a total disservice in an avowed drive to fight and stem insecurity in a country”.

MAPAMA said giving his antecedent and recent courageous steps he has taken so far, it reposed confidence in President Tinubu, that he would take all necessary steps beyond retiring and replacing the Security Heads, but forge ahead to give direction and follow up with due financial and moral supports to make them deliver in their national assignments.

The organization wished President Tinubu and Federal Government well in the pursuit to actualize his “Renewed Hope” campaign promise.