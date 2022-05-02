Security Chiefs host troops to luncheon, say they desire neutralizing terrorists as Sallah gift

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao on Monday, celebrated the Eid-el-fitr by hosting troops of “Operation Hadin” to a luncheon in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Yahaya said the Sallah gift he expected from the troops was to neutralize more terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

“I urge you all not to relent but to go with all vigour, more determination and more aggressiveness.

“We shall all be ruthless with terrorists and kidnappers.

“The Sallah gift I expect from you is to neutralize the terrorists to make the country safer,” Yahaya said.

While noting that security challenge was not peculiar to Nigeria, the COAS assured that the troops on ground in various theatres of operations across the country were equal to the task in containing the situation.

He lauded the support the military was getting from the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari and assured the institution’s loyalty and commitment to professionalism.

Yahaya paid respect to military personnel that paid the supreme prize in the fight to keep the nation safe, pledging that their families would not be neglected.

He also assured those who sustained injuries in the fight of proper medical care.

Also speaking, the chief of air staff said the luncheon was to appreciate the efforts of the troops and to further boost their morale.

Amao who lauded the synergy between the military and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) remained committed in providing the needed support to sustain the onslaught on terrorists.

“It is heartwarming to note the huge successes from both Operation Desert Sanity and Lake Sanity.

“Hopefully, sanity will soon be restored in Sambisa, Mandara Mountains, Timbuktu Triangle and Lake Chad region.

“It is noteworthy that these successes will not have been possible without the sacrifice and devotion of officers and men in maintaining this level of efficiency,” Amao said.

While listing some of the platforms provided the air force under President Buhari’s administration and the additional ones being expected, Amao said that the development would further strengthen the NAF as a fighting force.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, lauded the service chiefs for always being in touch with the troops to boost their morale.

The governor assured the commitment of Borno State government to support the troops to succeed in its assigned tasks of restoring peace to Borno and Northeast in general.

“The people of North East, particularly Borno, the epicentre of insurgency have seen a lot of positive results in the renewed ongoing operations and urge you to sustain the tempo for maximum result,” Zulum said.

The highlight of the occasion is the serving of food to some injured soldiers who attended the luncheon.