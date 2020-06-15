The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore a statement issued by Prof. Ango Abdullahi on behalf of the Northern Elders Forum, insinuating that security challenges in northern states have overwhelmed both federal and northern state governments.

The Northern Elders Forum in a statement on Sunday, signed by Abdullahi, alleged that the insecurity in some northern states of the country was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of those states have lost control over the protection of the people, which is a constitutional duty.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday frowned at the position of the NEF, saying Abdullahi was only speaking for himself as he continues to constitute “a mere irritant and featherweight.”

Adesina said: “We are not surprised by this latest statement by Prof. Abdullahi, and our past position on what his group represents remains unchanged: a mere irritant and featherweight.

“The former vice chancellor signed the statement under the banner of Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

“Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF.”

According to the presidential aide, NEF is a quasi-organisation that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

Adesina added: “Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

“NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation.

“They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything.”