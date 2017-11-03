Security challenges: Idris briefs Buhari, may appear before Senate

Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, on Friday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on security situation across the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President, Idris said he might appear before the Senate ad hoc committee under the chairmanship of the Senate Deputy Whip, Francis Alimikhena, to probe him.

The Senate had served Idris an invitation letter on October 16 to appear before the Alimikhena Committee on November 1, but failed to honour the invitation.

Senate, however, insisted that he must appear next Tuesday.

Alimikhena told newsmen in Abuja that the committee received a letter from the Idris’s lawyer, Alex Izyon, on Tuesday informing the committee that “it would amount to sub judice if the Inspector General of Police appears before the Senate committee on the same issue that is before the competent court of law”.

He said that the Inspector General of Police would be invited to appear before the Senate on November 7 to offer explanations.

However, Idris stated that for the sake of having respect for the National Assembly, he might honour the Senate’s invitation as he was awaiting advice from the police’s legal team.

He said: “These are legal issues. We are discussing with our legal team, obviously, if there is need we are going to appear for the sake of having respect for the Senate, I will appear before them.”

On the outcome of his meeting with the president, Idris said he briefed him on the efforts of the police to check criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices.

According to him, he also updated the president on the measures being taken to ensure a successful and peaceful governorship election in Anambra.

He said: “Obviously, I am here as usual to discuss with the commander in chief on the security challenges we are having and how we will face these security challenges adequately.

“The security challenges are, obviously, you know we are having elections in Anambra state and we are having challenges in various parts of the country especially some of these issues of kidnapping and these are things I discussed with the President, and the measures taken to address them squarely.’’

He revealed that water boats, helicopters and about 21,000 police officers would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the election.

Idris said: “We are deploying a lot of police officers, almost about 21,000 police officers to be able to provide adequate security in the Anambra election.

“We are deploying our water boats to take care of the water ways, we are deploring our helicopters to take care of the aerial surveillance of the areas and we are deploying our conventional police men and special police units to take care of situations on ground.

“And by the grace of God we are going to have a successful and peaceful election in Anambra state.”

He added that the Force Headquarters in Abuja had deployed special police unit to patrol the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway with a view to checking the menace of armed robbers and kidnappers along the route.