Security: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe move to tackle new phase of insecurity

828 828

Authorities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have embarked on measures to tackle the new phase of insecurity following the degradation of Boko Haram insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the states, which are the worst hit by insurgency in the North East, are now experiencing rising cases of crimes like robbery, gangsterism, kidnapping, rustling and gender based violence.

In Borno, Gov. Babagana Zulum had to summon emergency meeting with heads of security agencies on Wednesday where he directed them to clamp down on gangs known as “Marlians” terrorizing residents of Maiduguri.

“These syndicates who specialised in handsets (mobile phones) snatching, daylight robbery, using locally made weapons, have graduated to killings,” Zulum said.

Zulum said the youth not only killed themselves in gang fights but also attacked security personnel and members of the public.

He cited the recent killing of a policeman and an unidentified man by such gangs almost in the same area, adding that the government would not allow such acts to continue.

“The State Government under my leadership will not allow such matters to deteriorate.

“Security agencies are tasked to come up with recommendations and far reaching decisions to curtail such activities within Maiduguri and environs,” Zulum said.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the state under the umbrella of Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno (NECSOB) also raised concern over the activities of the gangs and urged for urgent action.

Leader of NECSOB, Bulama Abiso, said there was growing youths restiveness and cases of criminal activities ranging from drug abuse, phone snatching, burglary, theft and murder, being perpetrated by some gangs in Maiduguri.

He lauded Gov. Zulum for summoning an emergency security meeting and directing a crackdown on perpetrators.

“We wish to call on the state to also form a high level committee to look into the activities of this group in order to find out the root causes and people involved in fueling the group or sponsoring them.

“We equally want to urge the security operatives to synergise in curbing the hydra-headed monster that is spreading among our youths and beyond.

Also Read:

“We believe the capacity and strength of our gallant security outfits are capable of handling these problems as was demonstrated in containing the decade long Boko haram insurgency,” Abiso said.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Borno, Yusufu Mohammed, who embarked on a raid on black spots in Maiduguri metropolis, said 78 suspects had been arrested, including 10 suspects that killed a policeman.

“The Command has taken bold steps to checkmate youths’ involvement in violent crime, criminalities and anti-social behaviour.

“This will reduce the fear of crime and improve quality of life issues and ease of doing business, particularly in Maiduguri metropolitan city and beyond,” Mohammed said.

He advised parents to always show keen interest on the type of friends and peer group their children/wards were associating with, who might have a negative influence on them.

“The Command shall remain resolute and committed in checkmating acts of lawlessness and excesses of youths.

“The general public is once again reminded to avail themselves of the Nigeria Police Rescue -me Apps which can be downloaded on Google Playstore and GSM No. 08130579204,” the commissioner said.

In Adamawa, apart from the menace of such youths known as “Shila boys” in Yola,, there are also waves of kidnapping affecting farming activities in some areas of the state.

Umar Sheriff, a resident of Yolde-Pate in Yola South LGA, said kidnapping had become worrisome in spite of patrol by security operatives.

The state branch Chairman of All Farmers Association in Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Usman Michika, also spoke on the menace of insecurity to farming activities and urged for more proactive measures.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police spokesperson in Adamawa, who listed recent successes to contain the criminal activities, urged for more support from stakeholders.

“We are repositioning to dominate the public space to curb kidnapping, Shilla gangsterism and cattle rustling in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) Afolabi Babatola, is working out modalities to reposition the command’s technical intelligence to ensure proactive policing,” Nguroje said.

According to him, measures have equally been taken to improve response time, intelligence, and prompt visibility policing.

He added that the command was also committed to getting rid of all forms of criminality, including cybercrime, for which a cybercrime unit had been equipped for the tasks.

In Yobe, spokesman of the police command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said except for recent cases of rape, there was a lull in violent crimes in the state.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to contain crime and urged for public support, adding that security was a collective responsibility.