The Biu Community in Kaduna State has commended the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for its tireless and laudable efforts in ensuring security for Nigeria.

They expressed this view on Saturday in Kaduna at a ceremony organised to console Buratai on the death of his mother, which occurred recently.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Alhaji Bawa Garba, who is the patron of the association in Kaduna, said Buratai’s commitment to the peace, security and unity of Nigeria is unprecedented in the annals of Nigerian Army history.

Garba said: “It is a big pride to Biu Community, Borno State and Nigeria as a whole to have visionary, selfless and committed leader and Chief of Army Staff like General T. Y. Buratai, especially at this trying period of our country’s existence.”

Speaking further, he said no Chief of Army Staff in the history of Nigeria has recorded the numerous achievements that General Buratai has so far achieved.

He said: “For an officer of this sterling qualities, Nigerians should appreciate his exemplary efforts in securing Nigeria despite occasional hitches here and there.

“The condition he met the Army and the scarce resources at his disposal as well as how he overcame obvious shortcomings without complain deserves our collective commendation not vilification.

“Another success we are particularly proud of is the success behind the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, which, without him, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“We therefore thank President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the approval for the Army University, Biu.

“The community here in Kaduna has a rich history behind it.

“For almost 100 years, we have a building where our common heritage in the areas of living accommodation and a secretariat are based.

“Let me state that we have had many illustrious sons and daughters of Biu community in different walks of life, but no one cares to assist in renovating this historical edifice until when we sought for assistance from General Buratai, to which he favourably responded.

“It is therefore to his credit that part of this building is now renovated.

“This building is for Biu community and it is meant to ensure anybody from Biu coming to Kaduna without a place to put his head could be accommodated till such a period when he is able to get his own accommodation.”

In his response, General Buratai, who was represented by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, thanked the community for their prayers and condolence message on the death of Buratai’s mother, while assuring that the Nigerian Army was highly resolute and committed to overcoming terrorism and other security challenges across the nation.

He commended the Biu Association/Babur Bura in Kaduna State for their unity and commitment to the welfare of their members.

General Buratai further thanked the leaders of the association for their prayers and goodwill for the Nigerian Army and conveyed the readiness of the Army to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.