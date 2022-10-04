A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the arrest of members of the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party.

Fani-Kayode made the request following revelation that members of the PDP NWC had shared the party’s money.

Recall that some members of the PDP NWC had returned some money to the coffers of the party, which they alleged the National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, paid into their account.

Some of them said it was labelled: “House rent for two years.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress, lambasted the PDP NWC and called for the arrest of the members.

In a series of tweets, FFK praised the APC NWC led by Adamu Abdullahi, saying no political party has a transparent leadership like the ruling party.

He tweeted: “There is no political party that has a National Chairman and National Working Committee that is as transparent, accountable and responsible as the NWC of APC under the leadership of Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

“Unlike the NWC of PDP they did not steal One Billion Naira to share amongst themselves in the name of housing allowance.

“Dino Melaye said the governors of PDP used public funds to ensure the election of AYU.

“Nysom Wike said one billion naira was stolen by AYU.

“Some NWC members of PDP returned questionable funds which were sent to them by AYU.

“All this and AYU has not been invited and questioned?

“Why have the security agencies not rounded him and all the other members of the PDP NWC up and questioned them about his election as National Chairman, the misappropriation of money that was paid into the bank accounts of the PDP NWC members?

“Are Ayu and the leaders of the opposition above the law?”