President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Daura, Katsina State received more briefing on the Friday night abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the latest briefing came from Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, who informed the President of the steady progress being recorded toward rescuing the students

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,” the governor told newsmen after meeting with Buhari.

The governor, who was accompanied by the deputy, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were ongoing on the safe return of the students.

Masari also said security agencies had located the position of the children.

“The president is fully committed to the rescue of the school children; it is only appropriate to visit him and give him details of rescue efforts,” he said.

NAN reports that some students of the boarding school were kidnapped on Friday night by bandits.

Masari said 333 students were still missing from the 844 in the school as at the time of the attack by the bandits.