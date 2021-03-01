The federal government on Monday launched a strategy for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The strategy, named T.E.A.C.H, was initiated by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in collaboration with the federal ministry of health.

Speaking at the inauguration, Faisal Shuaib, executive director of NPHCDA, said the country has provided an e-registration link to enable Nigerians register for the vaccines and obtain pre-vaccination numbers.

He said the first phase of the rollout will target front-line health workers, COVID-19 rapid response teams, laboratory network, petrol station workers and strategic leaders.

“T: Traditional method of vaccinating target populations using desk review of available data sources, identifying the vaccination sites and rolling out; E: Electronic self-registration for health workers and the public; a link which provides an online form will be provided; A: Assisted electronic registration; C: Concomitant e-registration during walk in to fixed sites/health facilities; H: House-to-House registration using volunteers for additional push to rapidly increase the e-registration,” he said in a statement.

“We will be bringing this experience to the COVID-19 vaccination and reduce hitches. They will need to be scheduled for this by filling the EMID. Those who are not health workers will be made aware of when they can get their turn.

“Those who can’t fill the EMID will be assisted, and for those who don’t have access to the EMID, house-to-house registration will be carried out to get them on the database for vaccination using T.E.A.C.H.

“Phase 1- healthcare workers, security agents, first responders, petrol station workers, laboratory workers, and strategic political leadership.

“Phase 2 – adults aged 50 years and above and those with underlying conditions aged 18-49.

“Phase 3 – people in LGAs with high population of COVID-19 infection that missed phase 1 and 2 and Phase 4 – everybody else.”

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said the launch of T.E.A.C.H and electronic management of immunisation data (EMID) will ensure a smooth rollout across the country.

“Our goal is to introduce COVID-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner, based on the advice of the WHO and the experience we observe other countries to have made, and ultimately vaccinating all eligible Nigerians within the next two years, to ensure herd immunity,” he said.

“We in Nigeria finally have the privilege of joining other countries to start the vaccination, which will prioritise, first those people most at risk of infection due to their exposure in the line of duty.

“Vaccination with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is a critical part of the country’s strategy to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and the stop transmission of the virus.

“No private hospital or organisation has experience in handling this type of vaccine than the NPHCDA.”

Nigeria is scheduled to take delivery of 3. 92 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX.