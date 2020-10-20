Armed security agents have reportedly killed some of the persons taking part in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday evening, about three hours after the curfew imposed on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into effect.

According to actress Ufuomma McDermott, the lights in the area were turned off before the gunshots began.

McDermott alleged that seven persons have been killed so far.

Just before the gunshots were fired at the end SARS protesters, two men were pictured removing the security cameras at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Thereafter, the streetlights in the area went off.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared photos of the men removing the security cameras to warn people.

He wrote: “Guys please I don’t know how to verify these men, dem just come the lekki toll gate and cut off the security cameras. Saying they are from the government, hmm.”

After he shared the photos, the lights around the Lekki toll gate were put off and gunshots were fired at the #EndSARS protesters.

While an ambulance tried to help the wounded protesters, they were asked to go back by operatives of the Nigerian Army.