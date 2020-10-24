The Joint Security Agencies in Kwara State has confirmed the arrest of hoodlums that allegedly looted private shops and destroyed public properties in Ilorin on Friday and Saturday.

The spokesperson of the JSA and Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, made the disclosure on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Ilorin.

He, however, did not give the specific number of the hoodlums arrested so far.

Egbetokun said the protesters were no longer on the streets, adding that the hoodlums, on Friday, looted warehouses, Malls and shops.

According to him, the security agents were overwhelmed as the hoodlums came in their thousands.

The Commissioner of Police said the hoodlums forcefully dispossessed individuals of their belongings.

He added that they attempted to burn down a popular Mall after looting was frustrated by security agents.

Egbetokun appealed to parents and guardians to keep their wards off the streets and warn them not to follow the hoodlums who are presently treading a dangerous path.

He said those who choose to remain with the criminals on the streets clearly made a choice of confrontation with the law enforcement agents and are at risk of the consequences.

The CP also appealed to all law-abiding residents of the state to stay at home for the period of the curfew.

He said the #ENDSARS protest was conducted peacefully in Kwara State for the period it lasted.

Egbetokun said: “The Police provided adequate protection for the protesters and followed the directive of the IGP in ensuring that the protest was conducted peacefully.

“I commended the organisers of the Endsars protest and indeed the Nigerian youths who took part in the peaceful protest in Kwara.

“I recall a particular day when the youths withdrew from the protest when it became clear that some bad elements had infiltrated and attempted to use the protest for a criminal purpose of looting shops.

“This decision forced these bad elements to also flee on their own without the intervention of the security agents.

“I affirm again and again our commitment to the protection of lives and properties and the protection of human rights of residents and visitors alike in Kwara State.

“I, however, want to make it clear that criminal elements cannot and will not enjoy our protection.”