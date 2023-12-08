Security agencies, spokespersons, others bag 2023 SCA-SAEMA Awards

The Deputy Comptroller General Immigration in charge of Passport, DCI Sada Hassan; the spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada; and Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were among the recipients of the annual security and communication awards.

The awardees were those who distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavours in the year under review.

A total of 29 glittering awards were presented to eminent Nigerian security personnel, agencies, public relations experts, organisations (both public and private), seasoned communicators and university students, among others at the 2023 Security and Emergency Management Awards and the Spokespersons’ Communication Awards.

The SAEMA event, in its fifth edition, was held alongside the third SCA at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Thursday.

The event was themed: “Artificial Intelligence: Effective Communication for National Security,” with Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, delivering the keynote speech at the event.

Speaking on: “Artificial Intelligence: Effective Communication for National Security,” Inuwa maintained that Nigeria can leverage artificial intelligence to enhance its national security for socio-economic growth and human capital development.

He said: “Like other world nations, Nigeria can also harness the potential of the cutting-edge artificial intelligence, aided by effective communication systems, processes and mechanisms, to tackle its insecurity crisis, once and for all.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, appreciated the SAEMA/SCA convener for hosting the auspicious event, while also honouring hardworking, selfless and patriotic Nigerian security officers, agencies and spokespersons of various organisations.

The Information Minister, who was represented by Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, assured that the Federal Government remains committed to remodelling the country’s “battered image” in the global community, urging PRNigeria and other media organisations in the country to lend their supports.

Commending the winners of the various categories of the award, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, used the occasion to inaugurate the organising committee and the jury for the National Spokesperson Awards, which will be held in partnership with the IMPR.

The committee is chaired by the former Chairman Lagos State Chapter of the institute, Segun Mcmedal.

While welcoming guests to the award ceremony, Yushau Shuaib, the Managing Director of Image Merchants Promotion Limited, the Publisher of PRNigeria, Emergency Digest and Economic Confidential, explained that their SAEMA event recognises outstanding gallantry contributions to Nigeria’s safety, security and emergency management.

Shuaib said: “On the other hand, the Spokespersons’ Communication Award (SCA), which debuted in 2021, recognises the most outstanding public relations campaigns and communication strategies by professionals, groups and institutions.

“While we shall be giving out 13 awards in the SCA category today, we received 139 entries earlier.

“Also, I am happy to inform you that our SAEMA has become a household name among security agencies, stakeholders, and experts.

“We received 171 entries this year, out of which we had to work round the clock to come up with two finalists for each of the 16 categories.”

In partnership with the NIPR, Shuaib disclosed that the SCA has been renamed the National Spokespersons’ Awards, with its inaugural edition taking place in March 2024.

Among the winners are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (Crime Prevention); Federal Road Safety Corps (Emergency Management); Department of State Services (Public Information); Nigerian Air Force (Community Service); Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (Diligent Investigation); and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Cybercrime Prevention).

There are also DCI Sada Hassan (Media-Friendly Personality); Brigadier General U. V. Unachukwu (Gallantry); late Major Segun Abiodun Oni (Gallantry); Bamidele Makinde (Security Officer); late Flight Lieutenants Adamu Ibrahim, Anthony Duryumus and others (Military Officer); Integrated Indigo Limited (Agency of the Year); and Prof. Boniface Obiefuna (Scholar of the Year).

Others included CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service (Spokesperson of the Year); Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Nigeria Police Force spokesperson (Crisis Communicator); and Commandant Olusola Odumosu, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital Territory Command (Law Enforcement Officer); Odita Sunday, the Defence Editor of the Guardian newspaper (Defence/Humanitarian Journalist).

Other recipients are the Borno State Government (Social Media); Nile University, Abuja (Young Communicators); Kano NIPR Chapter (NIPR Chapter of the Year); Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (Event Management); Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State (Media Relations); Onugwu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Crisis Communication); Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria (Publications); and Defence and Police Officers Wives’ Association (Humanitarian Service).

Also Read:

The rest are Nigeria Immigration Service (Training Institute); Deep Cover Guard Security Company (Private Security Company); Beloxxi and Company Limited, BLC (CSR/Community Relations); The School of Impactful Communication (Knowledge Hub); and Central Bank of Nigeria (Corporate Communication).

By PRNigeria.