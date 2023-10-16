Security agencies seal off PDP secretariat in Ondo

The State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akure, Ondo State, has allegedly been sealed by the security agencies in the state.

There was a heavy presence of armed security personnel at the entrance of the secretariat on Monday morning.

The agencies included the men of the state police command and their counterparts from the Directorate of State Security. Their vehicles were seen parked at the entrance of the secretariat.

As a result of fear of possible harassment, members of staff of the party did not enter into the secretariat to resume work.

It was gathered that the police deployment in the place was not unconnected with the planned protest by the party youths, over the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state.

The protest was reportedly scheduled to take place today.

Efforts to get the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, on the matter were not successful, as she did not pick up at the time of filing this report.