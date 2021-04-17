Andoni local government area of Rivers recorded peaceful poll in the Saturday council election as security agencies stopped plans by unknown persons to disrupt the process.

Some political stakeholders in the area made this known while addressing newsmen during the exercise in Ngo Andoni.

One of the key political players in the area, Dagomie Abiante, lawmaker representing Andoni/ Opobo-Nkoro federal constituency, confirmed that the process was transparent.

“From my unit, where I have very detailed information on the election, it has so far been peaceful, transparent. So, we await the outcome, and we believe that it will be a reflection of my observation.

“I voted in my polling unit, Unit 9 in Ward 1, Ngo town. Thus far, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISEIC) has done very well in conducting the election here in Andoni.

“Materials were distributed on time, they were also properly sorted and officials seemed to be well informed on their duties,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that though based on very credible security intelligence, it was gathered that there could be the likelihood of a breach of the peace.

“Probably, having got to know that the plan had been leaked due to the alarm that we earlier raised because we had called on the security agencies to step up operations in the area and I can say that there are no infractions.

“I want to give credit to that intelligence report, the security agencies for being very proactive. I have also seen several gun boats on our waterways as at last night when I arrived here, I moved round to confirm this.”

Victor Ere, Chairman of PDP, Andoni local council, said that the process was peaceful and commended the security agencies for their proactive steps towards increased security during the exercise.

“Though some evil planners had plans to disturb the process, they failed as they couldn’t penetrate the area.

”This election is not different from other elections because at the end of result collation, the majority will be returned winner. As we speak, no incidence of violence so far has been recorded across wards.”

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate, Erastus Aworttu, also commended RISIEC for a peaceful process.

“I want to thank RISIEC for organising a credible process. Voting commenced on time and there’s no incident of voter apathy around here.

”I can see that the people are very enthusiastic about bringing in a change by electing a new government.

“From the reports gathered by my party agents, from the various wards, elections are going on peacefully just like what we have here in ward 9 unit 5 where I cast my vote.”