Security services have uncovered plans by a secessionist group in the South East to bomb financial institutions, especially banks and business premises, and attribute their nefarious activities to government agencies.

PRNigeria gathered that at a joint meeting of the security services, including intelligence components, fingered members of the Indigenous People of Biafra behind the new scheme of bombing.

An intelligence source said the intention of the group was to wreak havoc and attribute the deadly action to the security services, including the military, Police and Department of State Services.

The source said: “The public is aware of the recent spate of attacks on military and security personnel as well as destructions of their properties perpetrated by criminal secessionist elements in a bid to further their selfish agenda.

“Already the campaigns towards the sinister motives have commenced with their recent statements and action so far. Is it not ridiculous and baseless claims by the Indigenous People of Biafra that the Department of State Services had planned to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East?

“The same IPOB had claimed that attacks would be carried out by DSS operatives under the guise of the Ebube Agu recently floated by the South East governors rather than the group’s Eastern Security Network.

“Such allegations should be taken as cheap blackmail, designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of non-violent dispositions.

“The public was advised to be wary of the antics of IPOB which hides under these methods to wreak havoc on innocent people and targets.”

Meanwhile, when contacted over the development, the spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya. described the agency as responsible, saying it would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order protect lives and property.

Afunanya called on citizens and corporate bodies to be security conscious and beef up protective measures around them.

. PRNigeria.