The new Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, has taken over the mantle of leadership.

He came with a charge to the troops to maintain war mood in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to have “a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”.

He made the statement on Tuesday during the Handing and Taking Over Ceremony at the Sector Headquarters in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Nura in his address disclosed to the troops that the threats confronting the Sector are constantly changing, unstructured and could be felt in the land, air and cyber domain.

He also stressed on the need for the Sector to be repositioned to contribute land component competencies both as a single service, Joint, Inter-Agency as well as Multi National Force to confront all national and international threats.

Nura also reiterated his readiness to key into Attahiru’s Command Philosophy, which is to provide effective strategic and operational leadership to all Nigerian Army formations, departments, institutions and establishments as well as other specialised units in both single service, joint and inter agency operating environments.

He observed that these are in order to be innovative in overcoming all national security challenges as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari and in line with the Nigerian constitution.

He thereafter wished the outgone Sector Commander well in his future endeavours.

In his farewell address, the outgone Commander Sector 2 OPLD, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, thanked all officers and soldiers for supporting his tenure that led to operational achievements recorded since assumption of office.

Oluyede charged officers of the Sector to extend that same hand of comradeship and support to the new commander.

Oluyede has been posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a Senior Research Fellow.