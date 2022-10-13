Secrets of winner of US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz. After winning the US Open 2022 against Casper Ruud, he’s the youngest number 1 in tennis history, but that’s no wonder. Between 2021 and 2022 his explosion came with wins in the first tournaments, including the Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid.

In this article we will analyse all the success factors of the young champion.

The physical transformation

Today it seems incredible, but there was a time when Carlos Alcaraz was very small. Between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, his body changed and not only because he was going through normal development, but also because he worked hard in the gym and changed his eating habits.

The training

Carlos Alcaraz is constantly followed by athletic trainer Alberto Lledò, but also by physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno, who’s always at his side, by Kike Navarro for the technical part, while doctor Juanjo López is ready to step in when Carlos has physical problems. For example, he treated his elbow with an ultrasound-guided treatment using platelet-riched plasma, even though he’s his own clinic, the doctor is now almost always in tow with Carlos. The team also includes Alejandro Sánchez García and agent Albert Molina Lopez. Carlos Alcaraz trains a lot in the gym to improve strength, speed and endurance. He does everything from cardio on the stationary bike to hard strength training with heavy weights and push-ups to barefoot sand and medicine ball workouts.

Alcaraz’ diet

Carlos Alcaraz’s physical transformation wouldn’t have been so obvious, however, if the hard training hadn’t been accompanied by a right diet. The player has a very fast metabolism and used to eat a low-carbohydrate diet, which prevented him from gaining weight and building muscle mass. Alberto Lledò explains: “Someone like Alcaraz needs glycogen to have energy, but also carbohydrates and some fat. And then there’s protein for recovery and building mass, depending on how much work you do.” The athletic trainer added: “Carlos had a deficit of fat mass, which is also important for hormonal development and growth. Of the extra four kilos, two could be muscle and the others fat. The latter was often low. taken into account, but it’s more important than you think. And now, thanks to diet, rest and work, Alcaraz has achieved an ideal body. ” And in fact, Carlos has now said that he thinks to stay as he’s and not insist on building muscle yet, because the physique he’s now allows him to be agile, fast and powerful. He’s now 185 cm tall and weighs about 79 kg. The diet has also had an effect on hormone levels, as Alcaraz has solved his acne problem that plagued him until a year ago.

Training for the mind

Alcaraz’s secret isn’t only his physique, but also the extraordinary mental maturity he’s achieved at such a young age. Even in his free time, he devotes himself to activities that promote concentration, such as golf, table tennis and chess.

So his success can be explained. We should just work hard to achieve great things. Do you agree?