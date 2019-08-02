The Defence Headquarters has said the story by The Wall Street Journal alleging that over 1,000 soldiers killed by Boko Haram Terrorists were secretly buried in Maiduguri, Borno State was a figment of the imagination of the writer.

The DHQ stated this in a statement on Thursday by its Director, Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement said such insinuation could only emanate from an uninformed position.

Nwachukwu said the Armed Forces had a rich and solemn tradition for the internment of their fallen heroes.

He said: “Therefore, it must be unambiguously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.

“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard.

“It features funeral parade, gravesite oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.”

Nwachukwu explained that the cemetery described in publication, situated in Maimalari Military Cantonment, was an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of the fallen heroes.

According to him, the official cemetery has played host to several national and international dignitaries, where wreaths are laid in honour of the fallen heroes.

He said: “It is, therefore, a far cry from the sacrilegious impression being painted by the Wall Street Journal.

“The Defence Headquarters, therefore, urges members of the Armed Forces and the public to disregard such a misinformed publication.”

He said the story should be seen “as a figment of the imagination of the writer, whose knowledge of military valued ethos and traditions is grossly misplaced.”