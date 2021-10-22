Secondus to PDP: Why you must stop October 30 Convention

e suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has asked the party to suspend its October 30 National Convention.

Secondus offered the reason why the party must suspend the National Convention in a letter by his lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo.

He said in the letter addressed to the acting Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi, that it will be wrong to hold the convention where there is a pending hearing and determination of his appeal before a Rivers State High Court in Degema.

The Court had in its judgment in a case brought before it by some members of the PDP in state barred the PDP Chairman from performing his functions.

In the letter dated October 21, 2021, Secondus said the party has already been served with the notice of appeal, and that going ahead with the convention would amount to a collision with the court.

He said in the letter: “On 10 September 2021, the High Court of Rivers State delivered its judgment in the Suit whereby Prince Uche Secondus was, inter alia, restrained from performing the functions of the office of National Chairman of the PDP.

“An appeal has been filed and entered against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Judicial Division.

“In addition, an Application on Notice has been filed in which Prince Uche Secondus is seeking, inter alia, the following orders

“An order of injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, the 6th Respondent herein, whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives from holding or conducting its National Convention scheduled for 30th and 31st October 2021 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.

“Alternatively to 1 above, an order that the parties to this appeal, Particularly the Appellant/Applicant and the Respondent (Peoples Democratic Party) shall maintain the status quo ante as at 22 August 202 1, when Appellant/Applicant was occupying the office of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

